More than 5,750 participants will take part in Pentathlon challenges

Varied festive programming for winter sports fans

New challenges that offer greater accessibility

Spokesperson Alex Harvey and many celebrities to participate in the Corporate Challenge

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges, Canada's largest outdoor winter event, kicks off its 21st season on the Plains of Abraham from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 23, 2025, focusing on accessibility.

"We are extremely grateful to our partners, volunteers and participants who contribute each year to the success of the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges," said Dominic Drolet, Director General of the Groupe Pentathlon. "Their support allows us to offer an unforgettable, accessible event of superb quality, despite climate challenges. The refrigerated skating rink guarantees an exceptional skating experience in all weather conditions and allows us to continue making winter sports accessible to everyone."

"The 21st Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges is sure to be another spectacular event. Our employees, customers and partners are highly motivated as 11 Sun Life teams vie to excel on the Plains of Abraham," stated Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life in Quebec. "I am also pleased to announce the renewal of our title partnership for the next two years. This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to build healthy communities. It inspires us to get moving, have fun and enjoy winter!"

"I am proud to be taking part in the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges and to support this unique event that brings together thousands of winter sports enthusiasts," added Alex Harvey, spokesperson for the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges. "This is a tremendous opportunity to promote an active lifestyle, while giving back to the community and giving young people the chance to experience the benefits of sport. The Pentathlon exemplifies the values of perseverance, self-challenge and pleasure that I hold dear."

Varied programming to suit everyone's taste!

The Pentathlon features activities that invite families, children, amateur athletes and high-performance athletes to discover and enjoy the pleasures of winter. The program includes cycling, snowshoeing, skating, cross-country skiing and running challenges that allow participants to take part solo, tandem or in teams of 3 to 5 people.

The first winter challenge of the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges is the Night Run, which will take place on the evening of February 14, 2025, on the Plains of Abraham, in partnership with the Quebec Winter Carnival, with routes 1, 5 and 10 kilometres long. It promises to be a memorable adventure and, who knows, maybe the perfect Valentine's Day outing!

More new attractions this year

The Initiation Challenge is now open for solo and tandem runners. The perfect distance for beginners!

is now open for solo and tandem runners. The perfect distance for beginners! The Social Inclusion Challenge has been combined with the Family and Friends Challenge and is free for all participants.

has been combined with the and is free for all participants. The Extra Long Distance Team Challenge, which is THE big new feature of this 21st season. This challenge is the biggest endurance event of the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges, at nearly 75 km to be covered in all five pentathlon sports.

In addition to founder and Pentathlon spokesperson Alex Harvey, many public figures will take part in the Corporate Challenge, including athletes Cindy Ouellet, Catriona Le May Doan and François Drolet, actors Patrice Godin and Patrick Hivon, animator and journalist Frédéric Plante, as well as the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec, and Mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand. Other public figures will be involved in other challenges, including athlete Cendrine Browne and influencer Lydiane St-Onge (Lydiane autour du monde).

"The Government of Canada is supporting Québec's Pentathlon des neiges over the next three years. This event bringing people together is perfect for all those who love taking up several winter sport challenges, whether they are professionals or amateurs. The $165,000 in funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) aims to promote the Pentathlon nationally and internationally," said the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Pentathlon des neiges, a sporting event unique to Quebec, showcases a number of winter sports and brings together people who want to challenge themselves or engage in physical activity in the great outdoors. I'd like to congratulate everybody who signed up for the event this year and thank the organization and its volunteers for their expertise and commitment to physical activity," stated Isabelle Charest, Minister Responsible for Sports, Recreation and the Outdoors.

"Our government is proud to support the Pentathlon which, for over twenty years, has brought thousands of athletes to the Plains of Abraham for friendly and cheerful competition. This large gathering promotes healthy lifestyles, contributes to the region's economic vitality and enhances citizens' quality of life. The Pentathlon adds to the diversified recreational tourism offering that makes the Capitale-Nationale a premier destination to experience winter in all its wonder in Quebec," said Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member for Charlesbourg.

"People from Quebec City, families, parents, children, teens: from tomorrow to February 23, come and get some fresh air on the Plains! Whether you want to try out a new sport or beat your personal best, the friendly, supportive atmosphere that reigns at the Pentathlon des neiges will make it a highlight of your winter," added Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City.

For full programming details, click here.

For visuals from the 2024 season, click here.

