TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is pleased to congratulate Monique Allen, Senior Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, Canadian Technology and Enterprise Architecture, on being named among Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by the Women's Executive Network (WXN). Monique is a winner in the CN Executive Leaders category, celebrating her extraordinary business accomplishments, innovative leadership and commitment to championing inclusion--connecting passion and purpose to drive meaningful impact.

Sun Life's Monique Allen Named Among Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

Monique's career spans over 20 years in financial technology, with a passion for health and financial wellbeing, uniquely positioning her to accelerate innovation and agility at Sun Life. She joined the company in 2023 and leads the Digital Client and Technology Solutions team at Sun Life and is responsible for technology strategy and execution for Sun Life Canada's business, and enterprise architecture globally.

"Monique's leadership is a driving force behind Sun Life's digital transformation and continued growth," said Laura Money, Executive Vice-President, Chief Information and Technology Innovation Officer, Sun Life. "She has been a catalyst in advancing our digital capabilities, bringing technology and business functions closer together to enhance Client impact."

Monique's career exemplifies strategic vision and leadership. Her unique ability to balance business acumen with technological expertise positions her transformative leadership approach at Sun Life. She and her team have been integral in propelling key business initiatives that elevate Client experience, while simultaneously strengthening Sun Life's technological infrastructure for future growth and adaptation in an evolving digital landscape.

"Monique's leadership has been instrumental in weaving digital into the fabric of Client outcomes and impact here at Sun Life," said Jessica Tan, EVP and President, Sun Life Canada. "She's elevating the digital experience of innovative health and insurance solutions and digitizing financial planning tools to help Clients secure their financial future."

"I'm honoured to be recognized among so many inspiring leaders," said Monique Allen. "This award reflects the incredible work of my team and our shared commitment to innovation, empowering diverse talent, and making a meaningful impact for our Clients and communities."

Monique's commitment to inclusion is reflected in both her professional accomplishments and her community engagement. As a passionate champion of health and well-being, Monique serves on the board of Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, a public teaching hospital providing specialized assessment and treatment services to those living with complex mental illness. Through her leadership, she continues to advocate for improved health outcomes alongside financial security, recognizing how these two elements work together to enhance overall well-being.

Launched in 2003, Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award recognizes exceptional women leaders who contribute to advancing the societal and professional landscape for future generations. Since its inception, the WXN has celebrated over 1,000 women and their many accomplishments.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected] .

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.