TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") today announced new names for the Sun Life Tactical ETF Portfolios, a reduction in management fees, and the adoption of certain new investment strategies effective December 8, 2025.

The Sun Life Tactical ETF Portfolios will be renamed Sun Life ETF+ Portfolios1. The optimized lineup combines core mutual funds and passive ETFs plus targeted allocations to gold, private fixed income, and a unique in-house systematic U.S. sector rotation strategy2. The Sun Life ETF+ Portfolios can provide a cost-efficient way for investors to access this diverse range of assets and strategies in an easy all-in-one solution.

Current Fund Name New Fund Name Sun Life Tactical Fixed Income ETF Portfolio Sun Life Fixed Income ETF+ Portfolio Sun Life Tactical Conservative ETF Portfolio Sun Life Conservative ETF+ Portfolio Sun Life Tactical Balanced ETF Portfolio Sun Life Balanced ETF+ Portfolio Sun Life Tactical Growth ETF Portfolio Sun Life Growth ETF+ Portfolio Sun Life Tactical Equity ETF Portfolio Sun Life Equity ETF+ Portfolio

Evolution is at the heart of the changes to the portfolios. New allocations to gold and private fixed income are added to enhance stability during periods of market stress or high inflation. Sun Life's in-house, systematic U.S. sector rotation strategy is designed to capture market opportunities in ways that passive strategies can't, allowing the applicable portfolios to adjust as economic conditions change. Together, these enhancements are intended to offer Canadians a more adaptive and resilient investment experience to help them stay better positioned through changing markets.

Managed portfolios like the Sun Life ETF+ Portfolios are size advantageous, allowing them access to reduced institutional pricing which individual investors cannot access on their own. With management fees starting as low as 0.375% for the Sun Life Fixed Income ETF+ Series F, the portfolios provide a cost-efficient way for investors to access a diverse range of assets and strategies. The new, lower management fees for Sun Life ETF+ Portfolios are described below:

Fund Name Series A Series T5 Series F Series F5 Series P

Current MF New MF Current MF New MF Current MF New MF Current MF New MF Current MF New MF Sun Life Fixed Income ETF+ Portfolio 0.950 % 0.875 % - - 0.450 % 0.375 % - - 0.850 % 0.775 % Sun Life Conservative ETF+ Portfolio 1.200 % 1.125 % 1.200 % 1.125 % 0.450 % 0.375 % 0.450 % 0.375 % 0.850 % 0.775 % Sun Life Balanced ETF+ Portfolio 1.500 % 1.400 % 1.500 % 1.400 % 0.500 % 0.400 % 0.500 % 0.400 % 0.900 % 0.800 % Sun Life Growth ETF+ Portfolio 1.550 % 1.450 % - - 0.550 % 0.450 % - - 0.950 % 0.850 % Sun Life Equity ETF+ Portfolio 1.550 % 1.450 % - - 0.550 % 0.450 % - - 0.950 % 0.850 %



1 Effective December 8, 2025, the Sun Life Tactical ETF Portfolios were renamed the Sun Life ETF+ Portfolios, they adopted changes to their investment strategies to include exposure to physical commodities, and their management fees were reduced.

2 Exposure to private fixed income is achieved through investment in the SLC Management Private Fixed Income Plus Fund. Indirect exposure to gold is achieved by investing in underlying ETFs that seek to replicate the performance of the price of gold bullion.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and ETF investments. Please read the fund's prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Global Investments offers Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

