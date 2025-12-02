Wealth Professional recognizes women leaders for driving impact, innovation and growth in the Canadian financial industry

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - As formidable women continue to shape Canada's financial industry, Sun Life is proud to announce that Oricia Smith, President of SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President of Investment Solutions at Sun Life Canada, has been recognized as one of Wealth Professional's Top 50 Leading Women in Wealth. This award celebrates trailblazing leaders who have made significant contributions to the financial services industry.

"Oricia's unwavering commitment to delivering investment products that secure wealth for generations of Canadians is unparalleled," said Jessica Tan, EVP & President of Sun Life Canada. "This recognition is a testament to her bold vision and leadership in cultivating a culture for Sun Life Global Investments that is grounded in innovation and excellence."

As the first woman president of Sun Life Global Investments, Oricia is advancing an ambitious strategy to elevate Sun Life Global Investments as the largest Canadian-based target date fund investment manager. Under her leadership, the firm has grown to more than $61 billion in AUM, serving both retail and institutional investors with diverse investment solutions. From launching its first ETFs to introducing new industry first segregated funds, Oricia is driving transformation and redefining how Canadians invest for retirement.

"What an honour to be recognized alongside so many talented women in our industry," said Oricia Smith, President of SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President of Investment Solutions at Sun Life. "I feel fortunate to be part of an organization that is so steadfast in our dedication to Clients and establishing a strong financial future. It's inspiring to work with colleagues who genuinely care about helping Canadians build a brighter future."

Fifteen years ago, Sun Life Global Investments was established as a product manufacturer and solutions provider to combine the strength of Sun Life with world class multi-asset solutions capabilities. Since its inception, the firm has celebrated many milestones, including becoming one of the largest asset managers for defined contribution pensions and leveraging sub-advisors like MFS Investment Management and SLC Management to offer both public and alternative asset class solutions to Canadians.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Global Investments offers Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SLGI Asset Management Inc.