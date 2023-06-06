Menopause affects ¼ of Canada's workforce1

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Gaps in women's healthcare remain a major issue. Lack of awareness and stigma around women's reproductive health are just two examples of the barriers women face in and out of the workplace. In fact, three-quarters of working Canadian women aged 40 to 60 say they do not feel supported by their employer during menopause1. To address this gap, Sun Life has partnered with the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC) to raise awareness of women's health and identify ways to better support women in the workplace. The partnership includes the development of resources for employers and a landmark report on menopause in the Canadian workplace expected out in late 2023.

"I envision a future where everyone can reach their full potential and thrive in the workplace. Our partnership with the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC) will help us focus on the specific health needs of women in the workplace," said Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life. "Together with the MFC, we can make a meaningful difference to ensure women have access to resources and care within their workplace to support them through their health journey."

It is estimated that 1 in 10 women leave the workforce due to menopause symptoms2. Menopause occurs at a time when many women are at the height of their career, including those in prominent leadership roles. This makes it even more imperative for employers to support women during this critical career stage.

"Menopause affects 25% of Canada's workforce1 and presents an exciting opportunity for employers to support women in the prime of their careers," said Janet Ko, President and Co-Founder, The Menopause Foundation of Canada. "Menopause may be the missing link to explain why more women aren't breaking through the glass ceiling. Ending the silence and stigma can help people flourish through menopause and can foster an age and gender-inclusive workplace."

In a recent Sun Life survey, group benefits appear to be a key factor for Canadians when considering employment choices. Yet, 33% of women say their group benefits plans do not provide enough coverage to meet their needs1. Employers who support women's health will not only see their employees thrive, but their business thrive. They are better able to attract and retain talent and maximize the potential of women in their workforce. Sun Life's new Bright Paper report highlights important opportunities employers have to better support women in their workplaces.

As part of Sun Life's sustainability ambition, we aim to positively impact health and wellness outcomes for all. Learn more about the tools and products available to support employees health within group benefits plans.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About the Menopause Foundation of Canada

The Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC) is a national non-profit advocacy organization created to raise awareness of the impact of menopause on women and society. MFC's mission is to eliminate the social stigma and taboos associated with menopause and to ensure that this important women's health issue is fully supported by our health care system, government, business and the broader community. Learn more at menopausefoundationcanada.ca .

