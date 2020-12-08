Sun Life brings together C-suite executives to make workplace mental health an urgent priority in 2021

Collectively, the forum represents a quarter million working Canadians

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 30, Sun Life Canada brought together 70 presidents, CEOs and C-suite leaders to discuss the mental health crisis in Canada. In partnership with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), the forum highlighted the important role of workplaces, and specifically the role CEOs and presidents play, in supporting the mental health of employees.

"We were already experiencing a mental health crisis in Canada. Since the pandemic began, nearly 60 per cent of Canadians have reported a further decline in their mental health," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada and Lumino Health. "As leaders of some of Canada's largest workplaces, we have the responsibility to act. We must set the tone from the top and ensure our organizations are psychologically safe. The presidents and CEOs in the forum represent 250,000 Canadian employees. Together, we can build a more resilient Canada, a critical component of Canada's pandemic recovery."

Recent Workplace Survey

While a majority of Canadians report a decline in their mental health during COVID-19, a recent survey conducted by Sun Life found only one-third (34 per cent) of employed Canadians have received additional support or resources from their employer to help manage their mental, physical or financial wellness. Of those respondents who have received additional support, only 68 per cent received mental health support, 40 per cent received physical health support, and 25 per cent received financial health support.

Sun Life is pleased to partner with CAMH to elevate mental health in Canada as a priority. The partnership includes hosting an annual Business Leader Mental Health Summit starting in April 2021 where we will be inviting leaders to talk about their progress and address challenges. Sun Life is also using CAMH's Workplace Mental Health Playbook for Business Leaders to expand support and resources for employees.

"Employee mental health is one of the most important issues facing workplaces today–and it's inspiring to see so many leaders from Canada's top companies ready to champion the cause," said Deborah Gillis, President & CEO, CAMH Foundation. "By stepping forward to not only address, but to champion mental health in the workplace, business leaders have the opportunity–and quite frankly, the responsibility–to bust the stigma and fear that holds too many Canadian workers back from talking about and getting the help they need."

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,186 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About CAMH

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital, as well as one of the world's leading research centres in its field. CAMH combines clinical care, research, education, policy development and health promotion to help transform the lives of people affected by mental health and addiction issues. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contacts: Connie Soave, Assistant Vice-President, Corporate Communications, Sun Life, T. 416-407-5721, [email protected]; Hayley Chazan, Manager, Media Strategy, CAMH, T. 416-452-6530, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

