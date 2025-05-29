Key changes to the customer journey take effect today, in alignment with WestJet policies and ancillaries, as noted in Sunwing's initial 2025 summer schedule announcement. These changes include:

Sunwing Vacations package customers will now check in at the WestJet airport counter, or online on WestJet.com or the WestJet App (online and App check-in available 24 hours before departure);

WestJet reservation codes (required for flight check-in) will be available via Sunwing's Manage My Booking five days before departure;

Customers will be entitled to one free personal item and one free carry-on item;

An Early Booking Baggage Incentive is available for Sunwing Vacations customers, where the first checked bag will be free when booking a qualified vacation package at least two months before departure (specific booking and travel windows apply);

Checked bags are also available for purchase for last-minute bookings, starting from $35 per bag;

per bag; Customers can select Standard Economy or Exit Row seating starting from $15 , with limited Extended Comfort seating available for an additional cost on select flight routes;

, with limited Extended Comfort seating available for an additional cost on select flight routes; Ancillaries including baggage, seat selection and excursions will be available through Sunwing's Manage My Booking or the Sunwing Sales Centre up to 24 hours before departure.

"Today marks a significant milestone, as all Sunwing Vacations package customers will travel on board WestJet flights now that the final Sunwing Airlines aircraft have been integrated into WestJet. This transition is important because it will deliver a unified experience to our guests, both at the airport and in the sky, in addition to enhancing connectivity and allowing us to provide more vacation packages to our valued customers on a year-round basis," said Andrew Dawson, President of Sunwing Vacations Group.

"I would also like to personally thank everyone at Sunwing Airlines for their incredible service and contributions. As our primary airline partner for more than 19 years, we would not be here today without the dedication of the airline employees who helped us make vacation dreams come true for so many Canadians from coast-to-coast. Thank you for all you have done for our mutual customers.

As we look ahead to this next phase of Sunwing Vacations' growth, I am confident our customers will experience the tremendous value of a Sunwing vacation alongside the enhanced benefits of travelling on WestJet flights, including caring crew, a friendly onboard experience and reliable service."

This summer, customers can look forward to vacation packages to a variety of trending sun destinations including St. Maarten, Freeport and Panama, as well as longtime favourites such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Varadero and more.

Sunwing Vacations customers can find helpful information to prepare for their travel journey by visiting the Airline Information section on Sunwing's website. Plus, travellers can book their summer vacation packages on sunwing.ca or by connecting with their local travel advisor.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

For more information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]; Marissa Maheu-Mendes, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]