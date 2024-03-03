Sudbury Drives BEV Innovation, Mining Electrification and Sustainability Efforts

SUDBURY, ON, March 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Capitalizing on a surging global demand for critical minerals, Sudbury remains at the forefront of high-tech advancements in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) sector and the electrification of mines, propelled by its more than 300 mining supply, technology and service firms.

Nearly 115 Sudbury-based companies will proudly exhibit their global innovation at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention taking place in Toronto from March 3 to 6, 2024. The City of Greater Sudbury will also be in attendance, located at booth 653.

"Sudbury is home to the land, the talent and the resources that are driving innovation and sustainability in the mining supply and service sectors," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "Those resources are allowing us to meet the needs of the BEV transformation and electrification of mines around the world. We are implementing policies and supporting infrastructure investments to bolster business development and continue to be a vital support for the BEV and clean-tech sectors."

Marking more than 140 years since the discovery of the first nickel deposit, Sudbury boasts comprehensive expertise spanning the entire supply chain, from mining and manufacturing to mobility and recycling. This legacy is enriched by decades of globally recognized experience in regreening, rehabilitation and sustainability efforts.

As a beacon of mining electrification, Sudbury's post-secondary institutions have introduced BEV programs aimed at nurturing skilled labour and fostering cutting-edge research and development initiatives.

During PDAC, the City will host the Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception with the sponsorship support of 29 local companies. More than 500 guests are expected to attend this exclusive event, providing a unique platform for networking among international delegates, global mining companies, local suppliers and key stakeholders from the public and private mining sectors.

"Sudbury's strong presence at PDAC is reflective of our well-established global leadership in the mining and critical mineral sectors," said Ed Archer, Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Greater Sudbury. "This event is a prime opportunity to highlight our expertise and investment readiness while fostering meaningful collaboration with stakeholders and investors from around the world."

Building upon this dynamic momentum, the third annual BEV In Depth: Mines to Mobility conference is slated for May 29 and 30 at Cambrian College in Sudbury. This flagship event serves as a pivotal opportunity to connect Ontario's automotive, clean-tech, manufacturing and mining sectors. Learn more at investsudbury.ca/bevindepth2024/

To dive deeper into the vast array of opportunities surrounding BEV and the electrification of mines in Sudbury, we invite you to explore investsudbury.ca.

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]