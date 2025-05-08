SUDBURY, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The 4th BEV (battery electric vehicle) In-Depth: Mines to Mobility Conference will take place on May 28 and 29, 2025, in Greater Sudbury, Ontario.

Join leaders from mining, automotive, mineral processing, battery technology, clean energy, government and more as they collaborate on ideas and solutions for a truly integrated 'mines to mobility' battery electric supply chain.

BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility (CNW Group/City of Greater Sudbury)

This conference will continue the dialogue on the challenges and opportunities of establishing a sustainable and ethical supply of domestic critical minerals. Given the current geopolitical landscape, this year's program will also address the urgent need to develop our battery materials processing infrastructure, exploring what this looks like and how we can achieve it for Ontario and the entire country.

"Our city is at the forefront of building a secure and sustainable battery materials supply chain," said City of Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "With our world-class expertise in mining and mineral processing, Greater Sudbury plays a critical role in advancing Canada's economic sovereignty and powering the global shift to clean energy. The BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility Conference is a catalyst for innovation and collaboration—bringing together industry leaders to shape the future of mining, electrification, and battery technology."

The conference will commence with an opening dinner in the Vale Cavern at Science North on Wednesday, May 28, featuring an opening talk by Dr. Michael Pope from the Ontario Battery and Electrochemistry Research Centre at the University of Waterloo on Demystifying EV Battery Technology Innovation and Future Adoption.

A full-day conference will follow on Thursday, May 29 at Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology with an opening address by Priya Tandon, newly installed President of the Ontario Mining Association, and more than 30 contributors throughout the day. This year, the conference will also feature a live recording of a new The Unlikely Innovators podcast episode, focused on tackling Trade, Tariffs, and Fortress Canada. There will also be a robust display of consumer electric vehicles, accessible to both conference delegates and the public, including the return of battery electric mining vehicles.

"As we gear up for the 4th year of the BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility Conference, we recognize the significance it has had in advancing our goals of sustainable development, innovation and a secure battery materials supply chain," said Shari Lichterman, the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Greater Sudbury. "By fostering collaboration among industry leaders, we aim to drive the progress that will both benefit our community, the mining sector and support Ontario's clean energy future."

The conference will feature a wide range of speakers, including representatives from:

Adamas Intelligence

Auto Part Manufacturer Association (APMA)

Battery Metals Association of Canada

Clean Energy Canada

First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC)

Indigenous Centre of Excellence for Mineral Development

Ministry of Energy and Mines

Ontario Mining Association (OMA)

RBC Capital Markets

Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing

More speakers will be announced closer to the conference.

There is also an optional pre-conference tour that will begin with a tour of the world's first test mine, the NORCAT Underground Centre.

The 4th BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference is presented by Cambrian College, the City of Greater Sudbury, the Electric Vehicle Society, Frontier Lithium, and Laurentian University, in cooperation with the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI), Electric Autonomy Canada and the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI).

For complete conference details, including registration information, visit bevindepth.ca.

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

Media contact: [email protected]