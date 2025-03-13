GREATER SUDBURY, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Greater Sudbury had a transformative year in 2024, marked by significant advancements in population growth, housing development, healthcare and economic development. These accomplishments continue to emphasize Greater Sudbury's position as a thriving and vibrant hub in Northern Ontario.

"Greater Sudbury's growth in 2024 is a testament to our community's resilience and strong direction," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "Our efforts to attract new residents and investments are delivering real results, making our city an even better place to live, work, and play. We're excited to build on this momentum in 2025 and seize new opportunities for investment and development."

The latest Statistics Canada estimate placed Greater Sudbury's population at 179,965—a significant increase from the 2022 figure of 175,307. This surge is attributed to strategic initiatives such as the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP), which concluded in August 2024 after approving 1,400 candidates and welcoming 2,700 new residents since 2019. Recently, it was announced that Greater Sudbury has been selected for the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) and Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP). These two programs, which are anticipated to be launched later this year, will further the City's commitment to attracting talent and diversity.

Housing development remains a key pillar of Greater Sudbury's growth strategy. Throughout 2024, there were 148 new residential permits and 1,122 permits for alterations or renovations issued, with a total construction value of over $282 million. Developments like Project Manitou, which is creating 349 senior units, and the conversion of a three-storey hotel into 66 residential units showcase the commitment to providing affordable and desirable homes for Greater Sudbury residents. In the Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional (ICI) sectors, the City of Greater Sudbury issued 302 permits, creating a total construction value of over $277 million. Large-scale projects, such as the new union hall and offices for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 128, the new St. Charles Lift Station and the Lactalis addition and interior alterations, underscore the continuous investment and development across Greater Sudbury and the various sectors. Greater Sudbury was also recognized as the #1 Municipality in Northeastern Ontario by MPAC on the 2024 Roll Return Fact Sheet, with a new assessment value of $181 million.

The healthcare sector in Greater Sudbury saw significant growth in 2024, welcoming 12 new family physicians and 22 specialists serving critical fields such as cardiology, oncology and emergency medicine. Through the Practice Ready Ontario program, nine candidates were recruited, with four of them practicing in the community as of December.

Film production flourished with 30 projects filming across 397 days, contributing $15.8 million in local direct spending. The city also hosted several major conferences and events, including the OECD Conference of Mining Regions and Cities and the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM)Conference, which attracted national and international delegations, and highlighted Greater Sudbury's leadership in mining, sustainability and innovation.

"2024 was a transformative year for Greater Sudbury, with significant achievements in healthcare, economic development, talent attraction, and infrastructure," said interim CAO Kevin Fowke, "These accomplishments are a look into the future for the city, where we continue to invest and grow to keep Greater Sudbury as a hub of business, innovation and leadership in Northern Ontario."

To view the full Economic Bulletin for 2024, please visit: https://investsudbury.ca/about-us/economic-bulletin

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

