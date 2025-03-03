Community-Led Delegation to Korea and Japan Aims to Strengthen Economic Partnerships

SUDBURY, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mayor Paul Lefebvre along with a delegation representing Indigenous and industry partners, will travel to Korea and Japan the week of April 7 - 11, 2025, to advance economic growth, attract investment, and strengthen international partnerships for Greater Sudbury.

Announced at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, this mission will showcase the expertise, innovation, and investment opportunities that make Greater Sudbury a global leader in mining and critical minerals. The delegation includes Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Electra Battery Materials, Frontier Lithium, Glencore, Magna Mining, and Vale, with support from Wahnapitae First Nation. Their participation reflects a shared commitment to collaboration, Indigenous partnerships, and sustainable economic development.

With input from senior government partners, high-level meetings are being planned over the course of the week with prominent Korean and Japanese companies. The mission aims to strengthen the relationship with key Asian partners and explore advancement in mineral processing opportunities; it will focus on positioning Greater Sudbury as a key partner in the global mining sector and EV battery supply chain.

In response to strong demand for critical minerals and an increasing global need for sustainable mining practices, the delegation will highlight Greater Sudbury's expertise in mining, clean technology, and industrial development opportunities. The mission is expected to create new opportunities for local businesses, foster job growth, and enhance the region's economic future.

Quotes:

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, in conjunction with the City of Greater Sudbury and Wahnapitae First Nation, is committed to fostering the development of a complete EV supply chain in our traditional lands. We have always supported mining in our territory and now hope to build on that by developing partnerships with companies from two powerhouse Nations that are leaders in the EV industry in order to create more opportunities in the EV supply chain. By expanding into this exciting market, we will support local businesses, create employment, and bring stability for our People. This trade mission presents a unique opportunity to create relationships with new partners and to further strengthen the existing relationships we have with the City of Greater Sudbury, with Wahnapitae First Nation, and with local and regional industry partners.

- Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek

Canada's rich history in primary resource extraction and refining, combined with the world-class expertise in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing in Korea and Japan, presents an exceptional opportunity. Electra is honoured to join this trade mission, led by Mayor Lefebvre, and looks forward to sharing updates on our North American cobalt sulfate and battery recycling projects with esteemed colleagues and partners across the companies driving innovation in the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

- Trent Mell, CEO, Electra Battery Materials

Frontier Lithium is proud to be part of this strategic mission to Korea and Japan, reinforcing Northern Ontario's role in the global lithium supply chain. As demand for critical minerals continues to grow, collaboration with international partners is essential to advancing sustainable mining, refining, and advanced materials. This mission is a great opportunity to showcase the strength of Greater Sudbury's mining and processing sectors and to attract the investment that will drive long-term economic growth for all of Northern Ontario.

- Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier Lithium

Magna Mining is excited about the potential business opportunities that this type of mission could bring to our recently expanded company and to our city.

- Jason Jessup, CEO Magna Mining Inc.

There has never been a more important time for these conversations. Greater Sudbury is committed to establishing and building a complete end-to-end EV supply chain in Ontario, ensuring that our province and country achieve their critical mineral goals. This mission to Korea and Japan is a key step in strengthening our global partnerships, securing investment opportunities, and supporting local businesses in accessing new markets. By engaging directly with industry leaders, we are showcasing our city's expertise, fostering economic growth, and reinforcing Greater Sudbury's position as a hub for sustainable mining and the EV battery supply chain.

- Mayor Paul Lefebvre, City of Greater Sudbury

"Proud to be part of showcasing Sudbury's critical mineral success and continued potential."

- Gord Gilpin, Director, Ontario Operations Vale Base Metals

"We firmly believe in creating collaborative and respectful partnerships that help to grow our First Nation in meaningful, sustainable ways. To this end, we are pleased that the City of Greater Sudbury is leading this important trade mission, which represents a valuable opportunity to build on that growth while benefiting our members and those of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek. This is a notable step in continuing our two First Nations' shared journey as emerging leaders in the EV supply chain industry -- a field whose global importance will only continue to expand. It's clear that by working together to build new relationships at home and abroad, we can truly honour the strength of our people and the gifts given to us by the Creator."

- Chief Larry Roque, Wahnapitae First Nation



Media Contact: Ken Bonder, Strategic Communications Specialist, Office of the Mayor, City of Greater Sudbury, Phone: 705 674-4455 ext. 4415, E-mail: [email protected]