Strengthening self-governance, Anishinabek-led education

NORTH BAY, ON, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Kinoomaadziwin Education Body and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

The Kinoomaadziwin Education Body (KEB) and the Government of Canada are taking important steps to strengthen education self-governance and support better education outcomes for Anishinabek First Nations students.

Today, KEB Vice-Chairperson Lise Kwekkeboom, alongside Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced new funding of more than $20 million per year to support education infrastructure and governance. This means that Anishinabek Education System (AES) participating First Nations will be able to make sure their schools are in the best shape to support students.

This funding will help ensure communities, including approximately 2,000 students, have the resources they need to succeed while remaining connected to Anishinabek culture and language. Communities know what their kids need, and this funding will ensure they can execute that for the next generation.

Working collaboratively based on the affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership is key to achieving reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Quotes

"We are excited to gain access to funding that will assist Anishinabek Education System First Nation communities in self-governance of education for their students. While this funding is an amazing step forward in supporting communities to take control of their own education, we look forward to continuing to work with Canada on how we continue supporting our First Nations in language, culture and academic learning, improving and promoting student success and wellness whether they attend First Nation schools or within the provincial education systems."

Lise Kwekkeboom

Director of Education, Chippewas of Rama First Nation and Secretary, Kinoomaadziwin Education Body

"The Anishinabek Education System First Nations have been largely operating and supporting their education system though programs and services funding. The increased allocation of governance funding creates more opportunities for the First Nations to hire key education positions and to utilize all programs and services funding for initiatives that directly benefit Anishinabek students."

Nancy O'Donnell

Kinoomaadziwin Education Body, Director of Education

" All kids deserve a worldclass education, and Indigenous communities know best how to deliver that for their students. This federal funding will support and improve self-governing education. In partnership with Kinoomaadziwin Education Body, we are making sure that Anishinabek Education System (AES) schools are in the best shape to support 2000 students."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Kinoomaadziwin Education Body serves 23 of the 39 Anishinabek First Nations in Ontario .

. The funding provided to the Kinoomaadziwin Education Body is the result of new fiscal policy approaches applied to education sectoral self-governments under Canada's collaborative self-government fiscal policy, which was co-developed with First Nations partners and implemented in 2019 to better reflect the costs of self-government.

collaborative self-government fiscal policy, which was co-developed with First Nations partners and implemented in 2019 to better reflect the costs of self-government. Education sectoral self-government agreements provide Indigenous governments with the ability to establish an education system that meets the needs of students in participating communities and is reflective of the educational and cultural priorities of these communities.

Strengthening self-governing education aligns with Canada's efforts to achieve the objectives set out in Article 14 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Associated links

