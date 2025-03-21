GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves the freedom to be their authentic selves and have every opportunity to participate in Canada's economic, social and political life. A society where people are safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential is one where everyone thrives.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, who is responsible for the Department for Women and Gender Equality, announced up to $718,000 for three Québec-based organizations. This funding will support their community-informed initiatives that address barriers and facilitate systemic change by developing knowledge, tools, and support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Québec and across Canada.

Groupe régional d'intervention sociale de l'Estrie (GRIS Estrie) is receiving $228,511 for their project Awareness and Engagement in Rural Communities that will address the barriers to equality faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities in the Haut-Saint-François region by collaborating with frontline workers and gender-diverse individuals. Through tailored tools, training, and activities, the project will raise awareness and inspire similar initiatives in other rural areas.

is receiving for their project that will address the barriers to equality faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities in the Haut-Saint-François region by collaborating with frontline workers and gender-diverse individuals. Through tailored tools, training, and activities, the project will raise awareness and inspire similar initiatives in other rural areas. With an investment of $241,743 , the project Helping 2SLGBTQI+ Youth Thrive and Addressing HIV Through More Inclusive Sex Education by the Portail VIH/SIDA du Québec will use research, workshops, and practical tools to enhance public understanding, provide tailored resources, and recommend improvements to better support 2SLGBTQI+ youth in sexual health education.

, the project by the will use research, workshops, and practical tools to enhance public understanding, provide tailored resources, and recommend improvements to better support 2SLGBTQI+ youth in sexual health education. Queer Tech is receiving up to $247,221 for the project 2SLGBTQI+ Tech Industry Census 2025-2026 to conduct an in-depth industry analysis of the status of 2SLGBTQI+ tech professionals in Canada via a national quantitative survey and qualitative interviews. It will provide critical data on the representation of 2SLGBTQI+ professionals in the tech ecosystem and their experience in the workplace.

This funding builds on the foundation of the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan that was announced in August 2022. The Action Plan continues to advance the rights and equality of 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada. Through this 2SLGBTQI+ project funding, the Government of Canada is addressing persisting disparities faced by these communities and building a safer, more inclusive country.

"With this investment, we stand alongside 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Québec in addressing systemic barriers to equality. Together, we are working to challenge discrimination in all its forms, so that everyone can live authentically, without judgement, prejudice or hatred."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"Our country and our community in Montreal are stronger thanks to our diversity. We remain steadfast in defending the fundamental rights of everyone, regardless of their origins, religion or sexual orientation. Today's announcement is a step forward, to defend the rights of all. Long live Canada!"

The Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs

"Our community organizations are working tirelessly to develop initiatives that have a direct impact on our society. Today's funding will help these organizations, such as GRIS Estrie, continue their efforts to strengthen and support the resilience of the 2SLGBTQI+ community. This is exactly how we can aspire to a society where everyone can be their authentic self, without fear."

The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this amount, $100 million over five years (2022-2027) has been committed directly through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan .

has invested over to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this amount, over five years (2022-2027) has been committed directly through the . The recently launched public awareness campaign, Unity, focuses on addressing the stigma faced by members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It encourages Canadians to come together and play an active role in reducing that stigma by increasing the knowledge and skills needed to create a more inclusive future for all.

