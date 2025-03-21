OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves the freedom to be their authentic selves and have every opportunity to participate in Canada's economic, social and political life. A society where people are safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential is one where everyone thrives.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, who is responsible for the Department for Women and Gender Equality, announced up to $1.4 million for four organizations. This funding will support their community-informed initiatives that address barriers and facilitate systemic change by developing knowledge, tools, and support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities across Canada.

Egale Canada is receiving up to $148,800 for their project Pride 7 – Summit 2025: Advancing 2SLGBTQI Equality and Leadership in Canada which will advance social, political, and economic equality for Canada's 2SLGBTQI communities by addressing systemic barriers to inclusion and fostering advocacy capacity.

is receiving up to for their project which will advance social, political, and economic equality for Canada's 2SLGBTQI communities by addressing systemic barriers to inclusion and fostering advocacy capacity. With an investment of $21,420 , the project Creation of a governance body for the PR LGBTQ+ Allies Group from Groupe LGBTQ+ alliés de Prescott-Russell LGBTQ + Allies Group will build stronger capacity of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations and networks to advance 2SLGBTQI+ equality.

, the project from will build stronger capacity of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations and networks to advance 2SLGBTQI+ equality. Intersex Canada is receiving up to $874,285 for their project Enhancing Support and Visibility for Intersex Individuals within the 2SLGBTQI+ and broader Canadian society to enhance support and visibility for intersex individuals within the 2SLGBTQI+ communities and broader Canadian society, with a focus on collaboration with Indigenous and racialized communities in Canada .

is receiving up to for their project to enhance support and visibility for intersex individuals within the 2SLGBTQI+ communities and broader Canadian society, with a focus on collaboration with Indigenous and racialized communities in . Northreach Society is receiving $352,588 for the project 2SLGBTQ+ Community Needs Assessment that will explore the needs and barriers faced by 2SLGBTQ+ youth, aged 13-29, in Grande Prairie, Alberta , by conducting a needs assessment. A toolkit including findings and resources will be shared with stakeholders in the community and used to develop programs and services to advance equality.

This funding builds on the foundation of the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan that was announced in August 2022. The Action Plan continues to advance the rights and equality of 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada. Through this 2SLGBTQI+ project funding, the Government of Canada is addressing persisting disparities faced by these communities and building a safer, more inclusive country.

"With this investment, we stand alongside 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Québec in addressing systemic barriers to equality. Together, we are working to challenge discrimination in all its forms, so that everyone can live authentically, without judgement, prejudice or hatred."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"The team at Egale do such incredible work supporting our community here in Toronto Centre, and I'm proud to support them in this initiative. By investing in projects like these, our government is taking meaningful steps toward a more inclusive and equitable Canada. Supporting 2SLGBTQI+ organizations in Ontario strengthens communities, amplifies voices, and breaks down systemic barriers so that everyone—no matter who they are or who they love—can thrive."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

"The perseverance of the members of the Prescott-Russell LGBTQ+ Allies Group to get this organisation ready for the next step is remarkable. The announcement today is a testament to the hard work volunteers have done over the years. This funding will help create an even stronger foundation in Prescott-Russell for the 2SLGBTQI+ community and will help them better serve the needs of community."

Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell

Quick facts

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this amount, $100 million over five years (2022-2027) has been committed directly through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan .

to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this amount, over five years (2022-2027) has been committed directly through the . The recently launched public awareness campaign, Unity, focuses on addressing the stigma faced by members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It encourages Canadians to come together and play an active role in reducing that stigma by increasing the knowledge and skills needed to create a more inclusive future for all.

Associated links

