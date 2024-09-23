MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is proud to announce the opening of the third Quartz Auto services center by its independent partner TQ Auto Care, located in Waterloo, Ontario. With a partnership spanning over five years, the owners have already established two general mechanics garages under the same banner in Kitchener and Waterloo, Ontario.

Quartz Auto Services centers (QAS) are a network of carefully selected independent workshops, established to offer consumers unparalleled service and peace of mind regarding the use of the right lubricant for their vehicle, especially our renowned Quartz engine oils.

"The opening of this new center is a celebration of the ongoing trust and commitment of our partners to the vision of Quartz Auto Services centers. We are grateful for their dedication to promoting the Quartz brand of TotalEnergies. The mutual trust and close cooperation prevailing between TotalEnergies, and its partners have brought this network in more than 65 countries across the globe, with a footprint on all continents. Our QAS centers are committed to providing superior quality engine oils, a clear product range, professional service by qualified experts, and welcoming customers in a clean and organized environment. We offer much more than just an oil change." says Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with TotalEnergies as our official oil provider. This collaboration highlights our dedication to quality and innovation in automotive care, utilizing TotalEnergies' expertise to enhance our services and provide exceptional value to our customers.

Since 2018, TQ Auto Care has been delivering outstanding automotive services in the Kitchener and Waterloo area. With three convenient locations, our skilled professionals are committed to excellence and customer satisfaction. Our team offers comprehensive vehicle maintenance and repair solutions, ensuring your car runs smoothly and efficiently. We combine technology with personalized service to meet each vehicle's unique needs. Our mission is to build lasting relationships with our customers by providing reliable, transparent, and high-quality auto care you can trust." says Sajiv Kumarasamy and Ashani Missier, owners of TQ Auto Care, Quartz Auto Services center.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-saving motor oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy production and supply company: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables, and electricity. Its 105,000 employees are committed to making energy ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Present in more than 160 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of populations.

About TQ Auto Care

TQ Auto Care is a Canadian owned and operated organization that started operations in 2018. TQ Auto Care is committed to providing professional advice with integrity and technical competence. Our team specializes in providing quick, professional, convenient, value priced and warranty approved services for all makes and models of vehicles.

For further information: https://tqautocare.ca/

