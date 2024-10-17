STONE ISLAND AND HOLT RENFREW PRESENT MATERIAL RESEARCH '984 - '024

The exhibition celebrates over four decades of material innovation, showcasing rare and iconic pieces from the Stone Island archive that have profoundly influenced fashion and subculture. Stone Island selected five key items from Holt Renfrew's Fall/Winter 2024 offering that exemplify their unwavering commitment to material innovation. Each of these contemporary pieces will be paired with the archival items that directly inspired their design.

The five material innovation themes on display highlight the consistent evolution in fabric technology:

Metallic: A focus on metallic fabrics featuring archival pieces like a jacket made from Pure Metal Shell – Bronze from Autumn_Winter '999-'000.

Thermo-sensitive: A retrospective on iconic materials dating back to 1989 that change color based on the temperature, including the Ice Jacket Camouflage Thermosensitive Fabric from Autumn_Winter '990-'991.

Stone Island Marina: An exploration of iconic fabrics used in the nautical-inspired Stone Island Marina line featuring reflective jackets from the Spring_Summer '993 collection.

Stone Island Ghost: A deep dive into the entirely natural Weatherproof Cotton Canvas called Ventile that appears across diverse Stone Island Ghost collections.

David-TC: An in-depth look at the iconic Japanese fabric that undergoes a remarkable transformation during the garment-dyeing process. Featuring rare items such as one of the only styles ever produced to feature a right arm badge from the Stone Island Shadow Spring_Summer '004 collection.

Much like Stone Island's previous exhibition in Los Angeles earlier this year, this Montreal exhibition will embody the brand's "Lab-Life" philosophy—a blend of continuous research, community, and product, with curated spaces for gathering, learning, and shopping.

The Life Section will feature:

Café: Montreal's renowned Café Olimpico, serves as a central hub for visitors to reflect, converse, and read a selection of periodicals curated by Wrong Answer.

Screening Room: Showcases The Compass Inside, a documentary short film by American director Jeremy Elkin, featuring members of Stone Island's global community interspersed with footage from the brand's factories in Ravarino, Italy, to detail the relationship between lab and life.

Music: True to every Stone Island event, the music selection is always considered, this time curated by Montreal's own La Rama Records all playing through a custom Danley sound system built by Elastique Audio. Each weekend will feature a rotation of Montreal's best DJ's including:

Oct 18th : Aram & Destiny 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Oct 19th : Somebody3lse & Icky Magdala 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Oct 25th : The LYONZ 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Oct 26th : Ferias 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Retail: A unique retail section will highlight Holt Renfrew's Fall/Winter assortment of Stone Island pieces, providing an exclusive shopping experience.

The exhibition will commence with a private launch party featuring a menu designed by Chef Laurent Dagenais, and music from Kris Guilty and Gene Tellem. A public panel discussion featuring select Montreal creatives will take place on 5th floor or Holt Renfrew Ogilvy on Thursday, October 24. The panel, moderated by Justin Lortie, Co-Founder and Design Director of Wedge, will include panelists: Seny Kassaye, artist agent and Co-Founder of FEMINAE NOX, Vincent Tsang, artist and Artistic Director, DIME, IAMNOTMYHISTORY, DJ, producer and stylist and a representative from Atelier Barda, Architectural firm.

This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to explore the craftsmanship and innovation that have defined Stone Island over the years and how archival pieces continue to resonate in the present day.

The exhibition is open to the public and will run from October 17 to October 27, 2024, at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy's Tudor Hall, 5th floor, 1307 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Montreal, QC H3G 1P7. Stone Island invites all new and old members of the Stone Island community to join us in celebrating this milestone. Please visit Holtrenfrew.com for Holt Renfrew Ogilvy's store hours.

ABOUT THE BRAND

Stone Island is a global leader in product design and garment innovation. Founded in Italy in 1982, it has consistently pushed fabric technology and experimentation, particularly focusing on functionality and utilitarianism. Design is driven by purpose, resulting in an immediately recognizable signature of cut, form, materiality and colour. For over four decades, Stone Island has built an ever-growing worldwide community which both celebrates the brand's heritage and is activated by new product development.

ABOUT HOLT RENFREW Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

SOURCE Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited