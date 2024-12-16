The new space is inspired by Holt Renfrew's brand mission to empower self-expression and ignite positive change. The refurbished floor was designed by Toronto-based design studio, Studio Paolo Ferrari supported by Master Architect, Gensler Toronto. The space is warm, welcoming, and modern with key feature areas throughout the floor to highlight men's and women's fashion, beauty, and grooming. Customers will experience an elevated and seamless shopping experience and can shop men's and womenswear, in a one-stop-shop while discovering many new brands and experiences.

Key highlights to find ON 3, include:

Activations and Experiences: ON 3 will be programed throughout the year with a continuous calendar of events and experiences. The space launched with three distinct Pop-up experiences including; a Men's Spring/Summer 25 ready-to-wear Pop-up with Louis Vuitton , a BETTER ™ Gift-shop-in-shop, created in collaboration with Toronto's BETTER ™ Gift Shop that features a curation of vintage pieces and an exclusive Holts x BETTER ™ collection, and a Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet Pop-up experience.

ON 3 will be programed throughout the year with a continuous calendar of events and experiences. The space launched with three distinct Pop-up experiences including; a Men's Spring/Summer 25 ready-to-wear Pop-up with , a BETTER Gift-shop-in-shop, created in collaboration with Toronto's BETTER Gift Shop that features a curation of vintage pieces and an exclusive Holts x BETTER collection, and a Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet Pop-up experience. Arts and Culture: ON 3 will be a platform to highlight visual arts throughout the year. The new space features focal wall from two of Toronto's top artists. Liz Pead created an upcycled tapestry in the new Men's accessories space using fabric offcuts from several brands, including Canadian menswear label, Jack Victor . Acclaimed Toronto-based artist, Dahae Song produced a beautiful mural in the Men's apparel space, inspired by the Canadian Shield.

This denim destination brings together all fashion enthusiasts. The Denim Lab features women's and men's denim in one exciting location, creating an inclusive and communal shopping environment for all customers. Best In Class Design : ON 3 was inspired by the local community in Toronto . The interior design was led by local, internationally acclaimed Studio Paolo Ferrari, along with master architect – Gensler Toronto. The design of the space is inspired by Holt Renfrew's brand values (warmth, unity, passion and excellence), and grounded in the Canadian modernism architectural movement.

: ON 3 was inspired by the local community in . The interior design was led by local, internationally acclaimed Studio Paolo Ferrari, along with master architect – Gensler Toronto. The design of the space is inspired by Holt Renfrew's brand values (warmth, unity, passion and excellence), and grounded in the Canadian modernism architectural movement. Green standards: Aligned with Holt Renfrew's "Green Build Standards", ON 3 includes upgraded HVAC systems to be more efficient and consume less energy and retained and refinished the 20-year-old travertine floor, as opposed to replacing it.

Quotes:

"ON 3 is the launch of an amazing new future for the Bloor Street store and Holt Renfrew. We have not only unified our Bloor flagship store into a one-stop shop, but we are also opening a new menswear destination. ON 3 is really about connection and people – a place where style, culture and community intersect into an exciting new space for our customers"

- Sebastian Picardo, President and CEO, Holt Renfrew

"ON 3 is extremely exciting and an important moment for Holt Renfrew. The project would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from so many of our incredible teams at Holts. Everyone in the store is excited to showcase the new space and welcome our customers to experience ON 3. We are confident that our customers are going to fall in love with the new experience we have cultivated."

- Ralph Roach, DVP, General Manager, Holt Renfrew Bloor Street

SOURCE Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited

For more information: Jennifer Daubney, Director, Public Relations and Events, [email protected]; Adam Grachnik, DVP, Corporate Affairs & Communications, [email protected]