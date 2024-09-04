Canada's fashion and lifestyle retailer unveils newest edition, entitled "Collective Currents."

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The latest issue of Holt Renfrew Magazine is now available nationwide. No longer a vendor-driven catalogue, the magazine has evolved into a coffee table-worthy publication. The Fall 2024 issue, entitled "Collective Currents", showcases Holt Renfrew's commitment to culture and creativity. Tapping into thought leaders like designers, makeup artists, chefs and beyond, the pages brim with insights from the diverse community builders who are defining Canada's cultural conversation. Stories include:

"The Art of Dining," profiling the owners of new Montréal hotspot restaurant, Le Violon. Chef Danny Smiles, artist Dan Climan and friends are featured in Holt Renfrew's fall fashions, with an accompanying write-up exploring the ritual of dining — a gathering space for connection, conversation, and celebration.

Holt Renfrew Unveils Collective Currents Fall 2024 Magazine Post this

"Outside the Box," featuring the collective behind Bully Magazine: stylist-turned-editor-in-chief and founder, Bobby Bowen, along with editorial team, Tré Akula, and Avery Medina, dressed in the season's best outerwear. Their Q&A explores the meaning of community, the role of print media in a digital world, and their approach to cold-weather styling.

"Carved in Stone," two of Stone Islands preeminent obsessives and collaborators: Archie Maher, founder Arco Maher and Avi Gold, owner/founder, Better Gift Shop, in conversation about the importance of the brand, in advance of the Stone Island Material Research: '984-'024 exhibit at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, this October.

"Creative Parallels," a conversation between Marco Baldassari, co-founder and CEO of Eleventy Menswear, and Paolo Ferrari, the founder of Studio Paolo Ferrari. They discuss the intersection of tailoring, architecture, and design, along with the upcoming Holt Renfrew and Eleventy collab: The Carbone Capsule.

"I am thrilled to share our Fall Magazine, Collective Currents. We are proud to spotlight incredible individuals, from across Canada and the globe who are moving culture forward." says Wes Wolch, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Holt Renfrew. "This issue is a vehicle for community connection that reflects Holt Renfrew's mission to empower self-expression and ignite positive change."

Holt Renfrew's Fall Magazine, Collective Currents is available online and at Holt Renfrew locations in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, and Vancouver.

