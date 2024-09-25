From technically constructed briefs to the softest boxers that never lose shape, SKIMS Mens has already become the most comfortable underwear and foundations that customers have ever experienced. Rooted in comfort, fit, and superior movement, SKIMS Mens provides the first layers that make every man feel like he can take on any challenge with confidence and ease.

The SKIMS Mens collections available at Holt Renfrew include:

SKIMS Cotton: A collection of essentials built from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery for comfortable, everyday wear.

SKIMS Stretch: A collection of foundations that will never lose shape. This lightweight, ultra-soft collection is constructed from a maximum-stretch fabric for the perfect fit, every time.

Fleece Lounge: Plush sets made from extra soft, cloud-like fleece for all day, everyday wear.

Outdoor Jersey: Lightweight layers in a comfy stretch-knit fabric with an incredibly soft feel.

"We are thrilled to launch SKIMS Mens at Holt Renfrew across Canada," says Carolyn Wright, Senior Vice President, Product at Holt Renfrew. "At Holts, we were so proud to be the first to bring SKIMS to customers across Canada and now, with the addition of the Mens shopping experience, we are leveling up our offering and strengthening our ongoing partnership with this incomparable brand."

For more details about SKIMS Mens at Holt Renfrew visit holtrenfrew.com.

ABOUT HOLT RENFREW: Holt Renfrew is considered Canada's top fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada's hub for the world's best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company's mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew's offerings via holtrenfrew.com. Holt Renfrew was acquired by the Weston family in 1986 and continues to be privately and Canadian-owned. Visit us at www.holtrenfrew.com.

ABOUT SKIMS: Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is creating the next generation of Women's underwear, loungewear, and shapewear and setting new standards by providing solutions for every body. From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand's goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance the industry forward.

SKIMS Mens launched in 2023 with underwear and foundations engineered for maximum support, performance, and recovery. From the softest boxers that never lose shape to the most comfortable tanks and tees, the ultimate first layer starts with SKIMS Mens. In the same year, SKIMS and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multi-year partnership, making SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball.

SKIMS sells directly through SKIMS.com, permanent store locations in Georgetown, Aventura, and Austin, and select retailers globally listed here.

