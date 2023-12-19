OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -Over the past year, Statistics Canada has continued to collect, analyze, and disseminate more data that is representative of diverse populations in order to address gender gaps, racism and other systemic barriers and help create a more equitable future for all Canadians.

Today, the agency is releasing its Disaggregated Data Action Plan Accomplishments Report 2022-2023: Building on a solid foundation . The report showcases progress made in the second year of the plan's implementation to support more representative data collection and enhanced statistics on diverse populations.

In the second year of implementation, Statistics Canada:

Expanded disaggregated data assets with the launch of the Survey Series on People and their Communities.

Provided new data sets for the General Social Surveys, the Quality of Life Framework, the Labour Force Survey, and the Social Inclusion Framework.

Enhanced access to disaggregated data, with, for example, the launch of the Centre for Municipal and Local Data Hub.

Developed new statistical standards to help users implement consistent data standards across Canada .

. Continued to engage and collaborate with partners, including the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police; and working directly with cities.

Increased analytical insights on experiences and outcomes of diverse groups in Canada . In 2022-2023, 46% of analytical products released included disaggregated data highlighting the experiences of specific population groups, such as women, Indigenous peoples, racialized groups, and people living with disabilities. Nearly 200 new research articles, infographics and data visualization products were released in 2022-2023. Statistics Canada released disaggregated data and insights on a broad range of topics including, but not limited to: The care economy: In 2022, more than half of women aged 15 and older (52% or almost 8.4 million women) provided some form of care to children and care-dependent adults, whether paid or unpaid. The gender wage gap: In 2021, female employees aged 25 to 54 earned $3.79 (11.1%) less per hour, on average, than their male counterparts. In other words, women in this age group earned $0.89 for every dollar earned by men. Housing costs and affordability: More than half of the Black (54.9%), Arab (52.0%) and Latin American (51.4%) populations across Canada were renters, the highest rates among racialized groups.

The Disaggregated Data Action Plan is a whole-of-government approach led by Statistics Canada to reveal challenges faced by the most vulnerable populations in the country and help create a more equitable Canada.

"Policy makers, businesses, and Canadians need more than averages when making decisions that reach and impact us all. Statistics Canada's disaggregated data are providing a level of detail never available before, reflecting the lived experiences of Canada's diverse population. With this finer breakdown, decision makers can be better equipped to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their actions. We will continue to provide good standards and work in collaboration to further expand our survey programs for the benefit of all Canadians."

Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada

