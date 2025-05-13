OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) congratulates Canada's Minister of Health Marjorie Michel and the entire new federal cabinet on their appointments today. The CMA is eager to collaborate with Minister Michel whose years of political experience will be beneficial as we all work to improve access to care for Canadians.

We welcomed the Liberals' promises on health care reform during the election campaign, which included:

adding thousands of new doctors to Canada's health care system through residency positions and building new medical schools;

improving access to team-based care with substantive investments;

remove barriers so physicians can practise where they are needed;

fast track U.S. physicians and other health providers to join Canada's health workforce;

build new hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, and help the health sector manage the impact of climate change;

ensure Canadians can securely access their health data;

tackle administrative burden so physicians can focus on patient care;

support Indigenous-led processes for advancing self-determination in health.

The hard work to shift promises to tangible solutions begins now. Canadians are counting on the new government to protect, reform, and deliver high-quality, accessible health care. The CMA is ready and eager to collaborate to make that happen.

Dr. Joss Reimer

President, CMA

