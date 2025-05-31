OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2025 /CNW/ - New Brunswick's Dr. Margot Burnell is now the president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), following an installation ceremony at its annual general meeting today.

An oncologist for more than three decades at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Dr. Burnell has seen the impact of a health system under pressure. During her address to physician-colleagues, Dr. Burnell emphasized her commitment to improve access to care as a core issue of her year-long mandate. She is also eager to advance Indigenous reconciliation in health care, strengthen Canada's health workforce, reduce physicians' paperwork and improve physician well-being.

"Canadians deserve a health system that is there for them when they need it," she says. "I strongly believe that ideas and lived experience from patients, physicians and others at the front lines are critical to building a future for health care that Canadians can take pride in."

The president of the CMA is elected by members from a different province or territory every year and speaks on behalf of Canada's physicians to policy-makers, partners, media and Canadians.

With the start of Dr. Burnell's presidency, Dr. Joss Reimer of Winnipeg becomes the CMA's past president.

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi named CMA president-elect

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi became president-elect at today's AGM. Dr. Ogunyemi practises medical dermatology in St. John's, NL, and has maintained a visiting specialist clinic in Labrador City since 2018. In addition to numerous leadership roles at Memorial University of Newfoundland's Faculty of Medicine, including the inaugural Assistant Dean of Social Accountability (2020–23), he has served on the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association Board of Directors.

