OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2025 /CNW/ - On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) reflects on the rich history, strength and resilience of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's report, which exposed the devastating legacy of Canada's residential schools, and the sixth anniversary of the report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. We acknowledge and honour the stories that survivors have shared to help guide us toward a better future.

With great humility, we continue our own reconciliation journey led by an Indigenous Guiding Circle composed of health leaders, Elders and Knowledge Keepers. This journey includes working in partnership to combat anti-Indigenous racism in health care and to support the medical profession in making the system safer for First Nations, Inuit and Métis patients and providers.

In updating our Code of Ethics and Professionalism, our goal is to better reflect physicians' shared values in supporting patients and providers from Indigenous communities.

Alongside Indigenous partners, we're leveraging our voice to also call on the federal government to reintroduce important First Nations clean water legislation and support First Nations, Inuit and Métis-led health care.

Our commitment extends to amplifying Indigenous voices and highlighting critical issues through the Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship.

On National Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize the importance of acknowledging the truth, rebuilding trust and taking the steps necessary to fulfill our promise of transforming the health system to provide culturally safe, trauma-informed care for Indigenous Peoples.

Dr. Margot Burnell

President, CMA

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: [email protected], Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671