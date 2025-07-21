HUNTSVILLE, ON, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is heading to Muskoka this week to remind Canada's leaders of the important role health care can play in building a stronger, more resilient nation.

"There have been few greater nation-building projects in Canada's history than health care," says Dr. Margot Burnell, CMA president. "Health care is a pillar of the Canadian identity. In this crisis moment as federal, provincial and territorial leaders meet to discuss critical economic challenges, health care must be part of Team Canada thinking."

Health care is a critical part of the Canadian economy. The industry employs approximately 3 million Canadians and contributes more than $200 billion per year to Canada's GDP. But the health system also spends billions importing technology, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other solutions. As policymakers aim to create a more self-reliant Canada, we must take this opportunity to consider Canadian-made solutions to the health care challenges that patients face each day. By leaning into Canadian expertise and innovation, we can make Canada a leader in health-care solutions.

We know that Canadians value their health care. In a new survey, 89% of Canadians agreed that improving access to care is a key part of building a stronger country.

The survey, conducted by Abacus Data on behalf of the CMA, also shows 78% of Canadians are concerned about the potential for intermittent emergency department closures in their communities this summer. Over a third of respondents (38%) say they would avoid an emergency department due to closures and instead use potentially dubious online resources to self-diagnose and self-treat.

Canada is facing critical economic and health care challenges. With Canadians calling for action, there is no time to waste in implementing solutions that will improve health care and build a stronger future for all.

