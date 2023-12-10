OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement for Human Rights Day, which also marks the final day of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

"Over the past 16 days, the Government of Canada urged collective, whole-of-society action to end gender-based violence and make Canada a safer place. We issued statements for International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, and National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on December 6. Federal buildings in Ottawa and legislative buildings across the country were illuminated in purple on both these days, the colour associated with raising awareness of gender-based violence in Canada. On December 6, bouquets of white roses were also displayed in the House of Commons and the Senate to commemorate the victims of the massacre at Polytechnique Montréal in 1989.

Today, Human Rights Day, marks the last day of the 16-days of Activism. It also marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Today and every day, we must recognize that many communities are still denied basic human rights because of race, colour, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, national or social origins, birth, or other status. Protecting human rights is the foundation on which we can find solutions to our common challenges.

Over the past 16-days, the Government of Canada continued to raise awareness on the work that is underway to prevent and address gender-based violence:

These examples illustrate the important steps we are taking together to advance gender equality and end gender-based violence in Canada. As WAGE celebrates its 5th anniversary as Canada's first stand-alone federal department dedicated to advancing women and gender equality, I pledge once again to continue working with and for women and 2SLGBTQI+ communities to build a country where everyone feels valued and respected.

As Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, I hope you all had the chance to reflect on how to put into practice this year's theme of Listen. Learn. Act. While the 16 Days campaign is over, I encourage you to continue to apply this year's theme every day to help end this widespread violence. We all have the right to live free from violence and discrimination."

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

