OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), made the following statement on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

"Menstrual Hygiene Day is a reminder that we must always tackle the stigma around menstruation – and the very real impact that period poverty has on people's lives.

Menstrual equity also has an important impact on the economy, as period poverty can affect workforce participation, contribute to absenteeism, and limit productivity. For instance, 15% of people in Canada who menstruate say their inability to afford menstrual products holds them back from participating in daily activities, such as attending school or work. Through Food Banks Canada we are running the Menstrual Equity Fund pilot to address barriers to accessing menstrual products. This initiative is dedicated to ensuring that menstruation is never a barrier to education or employment.

This Menstrual Hygiene Day let's help raise awareness on what menstrual equity really means. Let's keep pushing to end period poverty in Canada. Join the conversation online by using #MHDay2025 and help challenge taboos and make menstrual health a priority."

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected], 819-420-6530