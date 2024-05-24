OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) informed the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) that it has received a positive strike vote from the membership of the Border Services (FB) group.

The government is fully committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement for border services employees. We have already signed renewed agreements with more than 80% of the public service, and if the union is ready to negotiate in good faith, we can do the same for Border Services group employees.

We recognize that labour action is a legitimate part of collective bargaining. Employees have the right to strike, but at this time it is unnecessary. We are ready and willing to return to the bargaining table at any time.

There are important upcoming opportunities where both parties can make real progress toward an agreement. By the end of May, we will receive recommendations from an independent party—the Public Interest Commission—which will help bring the 2 sides together. Then, on June 3, guided by those recommendations, both parties will begin mediation.

We believe these opportunities can provide a clear path to an agreement without the undue hardship for employees and the public caused by a strike.

The Government of Canada values the important work of border services employees, and we will do everything possible to reach a responsible and competitive agreement. However, in the event of strike action, Canadians should know that 90% of front-line border services employees are designated as essential, meaning they must continue providing services during a strike.

The best agreements are reached at the bargaining table. Rather than planning for disruption, PSAC should focus on negotiation so we can reach an agreement as quickly as possible that is fair to employees and taxpayers.

Quick Facts

The Border Services Group is comprised of approximately 11,000 positions at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery, or management of the inspection and control of people and goods entering Canada .

. There are over 9,500 represented Border Services group employees at the CBSA and 90% of them occupy a position that is deemed essential.

