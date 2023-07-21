Statement - Statement by Ministers St-Onge, Petitpas Taylor, Hajdu, Miller and Member of Parliament Battiste on the closing of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games

KJIPUKTUK (Halifax), July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament (Sydney-Victoria), issued the following statement:

"Today marks the culmination of a remarkable journey, the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. This is the moment when we celebrate the incredible achievements of Indigenous athletes from 756 nations across Canada and the United States.

These games have been a shining example of unity, resilience and cultural pride. Over the last few days, we have witnessed the strength and diversity of Indigenous sport and culture. Inspiring events like the North American Indigenous Games are vital on the path to reconciliation and the well-being of Indigenous youth.

We would like to thank the athletes, coaches, officials and organizers who made this event a resounding success. Thanks as well to the many volunteers, families, communities and people of Mi'kma'ki, the traditional and ancestral territory of the Mi'kmaq people, for hosting these wonderful games.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, we congratulate all participants. Your achievements and dedication have left a lasting mark. May you continue to inspire and shine brightly as ambassadors of Indigenous sport and culture!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Lauren Sinclair, Director of Communications, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 782-641-6365, [email protected]