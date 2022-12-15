OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada is pleased to announce the official reappointment of Dr. Howard Ramos as Chairperson of the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council (CSAC), which took place on November 29, 2022. I wish to congratulate Dr. Ramos on his appointment and express appreciation for the leadership role he played over the past three years and will continue to play throughout this next term.

The agency would also like to thank CSAC for their third annual report for 2022: Trust, Governance and Data Flows in the National Statistical System. We are encouraged by the conclusion that Statistics Canada is on the right path, and the tangible contribution made by CSAC, through this report and ongoing advice throughout the year, will no doubt help strengthen the National Statistical System, which will make meaningful contributions to the lives of Canadians.

We look forward to furthering the work between Statistics Canada and CSAC in our efforts towards maintaining a strong legal, and socially accepted framework, and to welcoming new members joining the Council over the coming months.

Anil Arora

Chief Statistician of Canada

