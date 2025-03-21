OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"Water connects all of us, and First Nation leaders and communities are at the forefront of protecting this sacred resource. On National Indigenous Water Operator Day, we acknowledge, celebrate, and thank all water operators for their commitment to delivering clean, safe, and reliable water to communities across Canada. From those who manage vital water systems to those who advocate for progress, this work is essential to securing a future where all communities have access to clean and safe drinking water. With World Water Day tomorrow, we recognise the importance of the ongoing efforts made to safeguard water for future generations.

Water operations are key to making sure communities have reliable and well-maintained water infrastructure. We are working with First Nations to support innovative solutions to improve the retention, recruitment, and capacity building of on-reserve water and wastewater system operators so that First Nations communities have sustainable access to drinking water.

Honouring water operators and water leaders

The National First Nations Water Leadership Award is a way to honour water operators and those who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the advancement of clean and safe drinking water in First Nations communities. Whether through excellence in water operations, water monitoring, advocacy, policy development, or environmental stewardship - each nomination underscores the essential role of First Nations leadership in developing sustainable water solutions and strengthening communities. We want to hear about the people who are making a difference in your community - nominations close May 31, 2025!

Clean drinking water for all

Together, we are making progress in securing clean drinking water for all, and we know that more work is needed for everyone in Canada to have equitable access.

Water infrastructure projects are complex, especially in remote communities and in extreme weather conditions, and so are their solutions. There is no "one size fits all" approach. True and lasting solutions must be developed with First Nations to meet each of their needs.

Lifting long-term drinking water advisories:

Indigenous Services Canada remains steadfast in its work to eliminate all active long-term drinking water advisories for public systems on reserves, with ongoing investments to prevent future ones.

As of March 21, 2025, First Nations have lifted 147 long-term advisories with support from Indigenous Services Canada since November 2015 and prevented more than 300 short-term advisories from becoming long-term. Comprehensive action plans are in place in 33 communities, with the goal of lifting 35 active long-term advisories.

Investing in infrastructure:

Indigenous Services Canada and First Nations communities are working together on effective management and maintenance of existing on-reserve water systems, while making sure new water infrastructure meets current and modern community needs.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested $4.61 billion in targeted funding (excluding operating expenses) to support 1,453 water and wastewater projects in 591 communities across Canada. Of these investments, 670 projects have been completed and we are working in partnership with First Nations to complete all of them.

Everyone in Canada deserves access to safe, clean drinking water. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in our support for First Nations and water operators who are working hard to improve and maintain reliable access to clean drinking water for their communities, for generations to come."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]