Statement on Latin American Heritage Month

Canadians celebrate Latin American Heritage Month in October

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, we mark the beginning of Latin American Heritage Month. Proclaimed by the Parliament of Canada on June 21, 2018, this month is an opportunity for Canadians to recognize the valuable contribution of members of the Latin American community to this country's social, economic, political and cultural fabric.

Latin American Heritage Month is the perfect time for Canadians to learn a little more about the long and rich history of the Latin American community in Canada and the inspiring role it has played—and continues to play—in our society.

We invite you to take part in activities across the country in October. Together, let's celebrate the richness, vitality and colour of Latin American cultures and traditions. We wish everyone a happy Latin American Heritage Month!

