Statement on German Heritage Month and the Nine-Day Oktoberfest Period

In October, Canadians celebrate German Heritage Month and the nine-day Oktoberfest period

OTTAWA, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - In 2016, the House of Commons officially designated October as German Heritage Month, and the nine-day period starting the Friday before Thanksgiving as Oktoberfest.

The German community in Canada is proud of its rich heritage and has made significant contributions to the social, economic, political and cultural life of our country. With around three million members, it is one of Canada's largest cultural communities. From the arts to science, from sport to business, Canadians of German origin have played, and continued to play, an important role in our society. They have also brought us some wonderful traditions, including the annual Oktoberfest celebration.

During German Heritage Month, we invite all Canadians to learn more about the German culture in Canada and take part in Oktoberfest activities.

