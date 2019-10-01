Statement on Canadian Islamic History Month

In October, Canadians celebrate Canadian Islamic History Month

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - In 2007, the Parliament of Canada proclaimed October Canadian Islamic History Month in recognition of the significant contributions the Muslim community has made to Canadian society.

Muslim-Canadians enrich our lives and contribute to the prosperity and heritage of our country through their outstanding achievements in many fields, including literature, mathematics, science, sports and the arts.

This month offers all Canadians a wonderful opportunity to reflect on and learn more about the history of Islam in Canada and the cultural diversity of Canada's large Muslim community.

Throughout October, we invite you to celebrate the fascinating heritage of Canada's Muslim citizens and take part in the many activities happening across the country. Together, let's celebrate the people that make our communities so unique and dynamic! Happy Canadian Islamic History Month!

