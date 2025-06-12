Representatives from Canada, Finland and the United States met to discuss the next steps in the collaboration to build Arctic and polar icebreakers

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Coordinators of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) and other officials from the governments of Canada, Finland and the United States (U.S.) have successfully concluded a 2-day meeting to discuss their shared commitment to strengthening Arctic presence and icebreaking capabilities through the ICE Pact.

During the discussions, delegates from Canada, Finland and the U.S. successfully advanced deliverables under the ICE Pact workplan by focusing on the 4 areas of work: technical expertise and information exchange, workforce development, relations with allies and industry, and research and development.

The 3 countries each presented their initial review and analysis of their Request for Information, which collected industry views and recommendations within their respective markets. This will help in engaging with interested shipyards and supply chains, and in laying the groundwork for future involvement with the private sector.

The delegates also participated in a panel discussion and roundtable with Canadian industry, academia and think tank representatives, hosted by the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. The event was an important forum to discuss the purpose and potential of the ICE Pact and identify opportunities for industrial collaboration. Participants shared valuable insights into the national perspectives on the ICE Pact and Arctic collaboration, promoting trilateral cooperation and strengthening stakeholder support for ICE Pact activities.

The 3 partner countries concluded a successful meeting with a strong commitment to continue the ICE Pact work. They agreed to meet again in-person in fall 2025. The U.S. will host the next meeting.

