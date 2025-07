GATINEAU, QC, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Chaudière Crossing for maintenance work during the following period:

Saturday, July 26 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The sidewalk will remain accessible. Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles when crossing the bridge.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)