GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a place to call home. However, Canada's housing crisis is making it increasingly difficult for many people across the country to access housing. Post-secondary students are no exception: in many regions, they are struggling to find affordable housing that meets their needs.

As part of its plan to build more homes, the Government of Canada is identifying federal properties that have the potential for housing and is making them available through the Canada Public Land Bank.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, announced that the Rimouski Armoury in Rimouski, Quebec, has been sold to Immeubles Must Urbain Inc., which is planning to build student housing while also preserving the heritage of the existing building.

Public Services and Procurement Canada added the former National Defence property to the Canada Public Land Bank in August 2024, as part of the Public Lands for Homes Plan, an ambitious, whole-of-government approach to addressing the housing crisis by building more homes and making it easier to rent or own a home.

Through the Canada Public Land Bank, we are providing access to federal properties in a transparent way to all stakeholders: large developers, small companies, Indigenous communities and organizations, non-profit organizations, academic institutions, provinces, territories and municipalities, and Canadian citizens. This is allowing us to accelerate the federal government's established disposal process.

To date, we have received hundreds of initial inquiries for properties currently listed in the land bank. These inquiries span properties located across most provinces and territories.

"Since launching the Canada Public Land Bank in August 2024, we have identified 90 federal properties that are available for housing development. I'm pleased to announce the sale of the Rimouski Armoury, which will be developed into student housing to provide affordable options for students in the region. This is one example of how our whole-of-government approach is addressing the country's housing crisis."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"To address the shortage in housing supply, we must do things differently and work in partnership to build more housing, faster. Since the launch of the Canada Public Land Bank, 90 federal properties have been identified to meet housing needs. This announcement of the sale of the Rimouski Armoury, which will be converted into affordable housing for students, is a clear example of our commitment to putting federal assets to work for the needs of Canadians."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

The former National Defence armoury in Rimouski, Quebec , is a heritage building that has been unused since 2005.

, is a heritage building that has been unused since 2005. The property is located near the University of Quebec at Rimouski, at 65 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Street East, Rimouski, Quebec .

at Rimouski, at 65 Saint-Jean-Baptiste Street East, . The private developer who purchased the property is proposing to build 24 student housing units while preserving the building's heritage.

A key component of Canada's Housing Plan is the new Public Lands for Homes Plan. This initiative aims to partner with all levels of government, homebuilders and housing providers to build homes, faster, on surplus and underused public lands across the country.

