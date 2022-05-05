Statement - Ministers Hajdu, Miller, and Vandal issue a statement on Red Dress Day

Support line

There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Support is also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services.

Support could include professional counselling with a focus on healing, emotional support such as listening and referrals to additional services, and culturally-specific help centred around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu; Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller; and Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal issued the following statement today:

"Today's day of remembering was inspired by Jaime Black's REDress art installation project, which included red dresses placed in public spaces as a visual reminder of the pain and loss felt by families and survivors of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The intent of the red dresses, hanging empty, sometimes gently waving in the breeze, was to highlight the absence of the loved ones who were once close. It has been said that red is the colour that spirits can see.

This project inspired a grassroots movement across North America for all to remember and recognize this loss and became what is now Red Dress Day, a national day for all Canadians to reflect and recognize that we must all take action.

Red Dress Day is a time for us all to honour the strength shown by families and survivors and reflect on what each one of us can do on a daily basis to help end this national tragedy.

In our roles as Minister of Indigenous Services, Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Northern Affairs, we are committed to effecting change and supporting survivors, families, and communities, while living up to our goals as a country and all the Calls for Justice. Systemic change will take time, but rest assured, we will continue to work diligently to address the root causes and the systemic overhaul that is needed. We remain dedicated, now and in the future, to ending gender-based violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Our relationships with Indigenous Peoples are strengthened when we collectively address injustices, combat prejudice, and pursue the truth, as painful as it is."

