Statement - Ministers Anandasangaree, Vandal, Hajdu, and Ien issue a statement of support on Sisters in Spirit Day and the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people

OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Ministers Anandasangaree, Vandal, Hajdu, and Ien issued the following statement:

"Every day, Indigenous families and communities in Canada endure the pain of loss and of unanswered questions. Today, Canadians will gather to honour the memory of the thousands of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people who have gone missing or been murdered. We must stand together to support their families and communities, while taking action to end this national crisis. To the Survivors and to loved ones of those who are missing or have been murdered, we stand with you.

We express our deep gratitude for the leadership of Survivors, families, and community-based organizations, whose critical work continues to lead the way towards change. Their dedication to addressing gender- and race- based violence towards Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people has had concrete and meaningful impacts.

We all want to live in a country where every Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse person is safe and free from violence. We are taking targeted actions to improve safety and security, including funding Indigenous-led and community-driven projects, like shelters for Indigenous women and families in Inuvik through the Inuvialuit Family Wellness Centre, and culturally-appropriate health and wellbeing supports for individuals and family members through the Indigenous Victim and Family Liaison Program. Through funding from Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is partnering with the Government of Manitoba and Indigenous partners to develop a Red Dress Alert pilot, an alerting system that would increase the chances for a missing Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, or gender-diverse person to return home safely. This pilot will inform federal action for a national system. This important work is complemented by The Standing Committee on the Status of Women's September 2024 Report on Implementing a Red Dress Alert in Canada, which put forward 17 recommendations to the Government of Canada to ensure the implementation of an effective and efficient Red Dress Alert system in Canada that is Indigenous-led.

Additionally, in 2022, we announced Canada's first National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, a collaborative framework with provincial and territorial governments to end gender-based violence of all kinds against all people. Pillar 4 of the Action Plan is devoted to implementing Indigenous-led approaches, working alongside victims, survivors and their families, Indigenous governments and partners, non-governmental organizations, provinces, and territories to end gender-based violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, no matter where they live. This is all part of our continued work to advance thehttps://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca/eng/1617731561423/1617731691291 Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People – the federal response to the National Action Plan and our plan to answer the National Inquiry's Calls for Justice.

For the lives lost, and for the Survivors, families, and communities living with that reality every day: we will not stop this important work until every Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse person in Canada is safe, celebrated, honoured, and can live free from violence."

Taking care

There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Support is also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services.

Support could include professional counselling that focuses on healing and providing emotional support, such as listening, or referrals to additional services and culturally specific help that is centred around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous and @organisation

Facebook: @GCIndigenous and @organisation

Instagram: @gcindigenous and @organisation

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Greg Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]