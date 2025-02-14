Taking care

There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Support is also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services.

Support could include professional counselling that focuses on healing and providing emotional support, such as listening, or referrals to additional services and culturally specific help that is centred around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario; and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement:

"Today, as we mark the 34th Annual Women's Memorial March, we honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit, and gender-diverse people. Decades after the first Women's Memorial March, Canada continues to face a national crisis of violence and discrimination. We must act with urgency to make this country safer for everyone.

The first Women's Memorial March was held on February 14, 1992, in Vancouver following the tragic murder of a First Nations woman in Downtown Eastside. Since then, the march has grown to include communities from coast to coast to coast, gathering in memory of those whose lives were taken or impacted by the national crisis. Each step taken in this march is a step toward a future where every individual can live in safety, without fear, and free from all forms of violence.

Over the past year, we have taken significant steps forward, including:

The Red Dress Alert pilot project launched in October 2024, a partnership between the governments of Canada and Manitoba, under the leadership of Indigenous partner Giganawenimaanaanig. This alerting system can quickly notify the public when an Indigenous woman, girl, Two Spirit, or gender-diverse person goes missing.

Women and Gender Equality Canada published the first Annual Progress Report on the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in December 2024. This Progress Report highlights actions taken by jurisdictions in the first year of implementation of their respective bilateral agreements under the National Action Plan. Québec's efforts toward ending gender-based violence are highlighted in their Progress Report (French only). Achievements under the "Implementing Indigenous-led approaches" pillar of the National Action Plan include the delivery of 38,000 resources, reaching about 238,500 individuals, as well as the establishment of 30 new partnerships.

On January 29-30, 2025, the Government of Canada convened the third annual National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People. This meeting brings together all levels of government, Indigenous leaders, and partners to accelerate progress and foster collaboration with the shared goal of ending this national crisis. At this meeting, governments and partners shared ways to track progress, and Canada launched a new online reporting tool to make information on federal progress on the Calls for Justice clearer and more accessible. The Government of Canada also announced the appointment of Jennifer Richardson as Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking and released details of her expanded mandate, fulfilling a core commitment of the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking.

We recognize the strength and determination of Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and communities who are at the forefront of this national crisis. We will continue to listen and learn from them and take meaningful action in response. Together, we can and must create a safe and just Canada for all."

