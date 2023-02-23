OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued this statement today to mark National Aviation Day:

"Every year on February 23, we take time to celebrate Canada's rich aviation heritage, and recognize the special role that aviation plays in connecting Canadians. This year, we also want to recognize and celebrate the incredible work of the many aviation workers across the industry. Air transportation safety is a priority in Canada, and we have one of the safest aviation systems in the world. Airline and airport employees, flight crews, engineers, air traffic controllers and maintenance workers all help to ensure a high standard of safety and security for Canadian travellers.

"Today marks the anniversary of Canada's first powered flight, when in 1909, pilot J.A.D. McCurdy flew the Silver Dart nearly 800 metres in Baddeck, Nova Scotia. This first flight over 100 years ago paved the way for today's dedicated aviation and commercial pilots to connect people and move goods safely and quickly across our country and around the world.

"Canada's aviation sector plays a key role in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. In addition to supporting personal travel, aviation is a key connector for Canadian business, health care, social services, and keeps our supply chains strong.

"As Canada continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our aviation sector remain crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and our communities. It is important that we continue to ensure a strong and competitive Canadian air sector. Our government's support will help airlines and airports invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help strengthen the industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel, while creating good middle-class jobs for Canadians.

"As we reflect on Canada's aviation history, we are committed to continue collaborating with our partners, and to reinforce the importance of connectivity. Our discussions continue to focus on what needs to be done to build a more resilient and reliable air transportation sector for the future.

"Please join me in celebrating our rich history in aviation, our world-renowned reputation as a global leader for aviation safety, and the many people throughout Canada's aviation history who were instrumental in shaping Canada's aviation safety, strength and success."

SOURCE Transport Canada

