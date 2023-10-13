MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, today issued the following statement:

"Earlier this week, leadership from Aéroports de Montréal, Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, the Canada Border Services Agency, NAV Canada and Transport Canada met in Dorval to find solutions for passengers traveling through the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

In this meeting, we discussed opportunities for better information sharing among partners, to help ease the pressure during peak periods. We explored opportunities to improve service and agreed to continue our work to find short-term solutions to the congestion challenges at the Airport.

We have all experienced delays and cancellations when travelling. We know how frustrating this is. Canadians work hard to save up to travel and they expect airlines, airports, and their partners to do better. In this meeting, we agreed that we all have to step up for Canadians."

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]