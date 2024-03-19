OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, and the Minister for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, issued the following statement today:

"Having a safe home is essential to supporting First Nations in building the lives they want for themselves, their families, and their communities. We know that there is more work to be done so that all First Nations have access to quality, affordable housing. We are committed to working with our partners to make this a reality. Today, we welcomed the report of the Auditor General of Canada on Housing in First Nations Communities. We accept all the recommendations. This report reinforces the importance of prioritizing First Nations housing, guiding us to concentrate on the crucial issues that will help us effectively tackle this persistent issue.

Decades of persistent anti-Indigenous racism and discriminatory funding by successive governments have led to the current housing gap in First Nations on reserves. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has significantly increased investments in housing. As of December 31, 2023, this funding has supported First Nations in the construction and renovation of nearly 34,000 homes on reserves, with 22,000 already completed.

While significant strides have been made, this report reminds us that there is still work to do. First Nations leadership, communities, and organizations know best what is needed in their communities and how to meet those needs. In the spirit of self-determination and reconciliation, this Government will follow their lead and support their housing projects so more houses can be built on reserves across the country.

That is why we are changing how we address housing in First Nations and why the Assembly of First Nations, the Chiefs Committee on Housing and Infrastructure, Indigenous Services Canada, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Infrastructure Canada worked together to develop the National First Nations Housing and Related Infrastructure Strategy. This strategy includes new construction and repairs as well as addressing the need for sufficient, predictable and sustainable funding so that care, control and management of housing can transition to First Nations.

Two agreements have been signed with the First Nations Capital and Infrastructure Agency of Saskatchewan (FNCIAS) and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq (CMM). These are the first steps to enabling First Nations to independently provide housing services that meet their communities' unique needs.

Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This federal government is working in collaboration with First Nations to ensure they have the tools for community-led and culturally relevant housing solutions."

