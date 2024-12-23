OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is facing a tragic public health crisis that has left no community untouched. The overdose crisis is driven by a dangerous, illegal toxic drug supply. The tragic impacts are seen and felt among our families. Every loss of life to this crisis has a tragic impact on friends, neighbours, and communities.

The data released today, shows that the number of opioid-related deaths, hospitalizations, emergency medical services (EMS) responses, and emergency department (ED) visits in the first six months of 2024 were lower than the same period in 2023.

While we are seeing an overall decrease in overdose deaths and harms, the rates remain at critically high levels. From January to June 2024, there were 3,787 deaths, representing 21 deaths per day.

All orders of government must work together to ensure health and social supports are available – so people get the help they need, when they need it the most, no matter where they live. We are committed to working with all partners to analyze this data, invest in approaches that save lives, and keep communities safe.

There is no 'one-size-fits all' solution to approaching this challenge. We must continue to invest in evidence-based action including prevention, harm reduction, enforcement and treatment and recovery. Addiction may look different for everyone. People who are struggling must have access to a range of health care supports and services.

We are working on prevention and education resources to help reach vulnerable populations who are disproportionately affected.Ease the Burden is a national campaign aimed at offering free resources for men working in the trades, who are statistically more impacted by substance use and addiction than any other industry. In addition, the Know More Opioids public awareness initiative for youth is educating and engaging young people about the risks of opioid use, how to recognize the signs of an overdose, how to use naloxone, and on the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

To address the overdose crisis, we need to tackle the problem from all angles. All orders of government and communities need to work together on multi-faceted solutions that connect people to care and protect our communities. We are committed to doing everything we can with all partners and communities to prevent further deaths and harms.

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, P.C., M.P.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Callum Haney, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-576-4407; Media Relations: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]