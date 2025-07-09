OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -

Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Church Bella Variety

585 Church St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Church Bella Variety

585 Church St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Church Bella Variety

585 Church St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Libi X Platinum Plus 5000 Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue

East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 8 Supreme 500K plus Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue

East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 12 Titanium 6000 Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Esso Gas Station

3930 Lawrence Avenue

East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location 7K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil 21 Seven Market

1000 Bloor St, W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil 21 Seven Market

1000 Bloor St, W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil 21 Seven Market

1000 Bloor St, W, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Black Mamba Premium 80000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain either

sildenafil or tadalafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Rush Hour 72 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K Product tested by Health Canada

and found to contain sildenafil Payless Video & Variety

2267 Islington Ave

Etobicoke, ON Seized from retail location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Strasburg Convenience & Smoke

700 Strasburg Rd Unit S21

Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Strasburg Convenience & Smoke

700 Strasburg Rd Unit S21

Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location

