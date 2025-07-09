Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from multiple stores in Toronto, Etobicoke, and Kitchener that may pose serious health risks Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Jul 09, 2025, 12:46 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -
Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Bang Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Church Bella Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Church Bella Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Church Bella Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Libi X Platinum Plus 5000
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Esso Gas Station
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 8 Supreme 500K plus
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Esso Gas Station
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 12 Titanium 6000
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Esso Gas Station
|
Seized from retail location
|
7K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
21 Seven Market
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
21 Seven Market
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
21 Seven Market
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Black Mamba Premium 80000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Lucky Lady
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 69 Extreme 35000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
Stiff Rox
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K
|
Product tested by Health Canada
|
Payless Video & Variety
|
Seized from retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Strasburg Convenience & Smoke
|
Seized from retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Strasburg Convenience & Smoke
|
Seized from retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
