Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from multiple stores in Toronto, Etobicoke, and Kitchener that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Jul 09, 2025, 12:46 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -

Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement 

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Church Bella Variety
585 Church St, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Church Bella Variety
585 Church St, Toronto, ON

 

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Church Bella Variety
585 Church St, Toronto, ON 

Seized from retail location

Libi X Platinum Plus 5000

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue
East, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 8 Supreme 500K plus

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue
East, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 12 Titanium 6000

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Esso Gas Station
3930 Lawrence Avenue
East, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

7K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

21 Seven Market
1000 Bloor St, W, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

21 Seven Market
1000 Bloor St, W, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil 

21 Seven Market
1000 Bloor St, W, Toronto, ON 

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium 80000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain either
sildenafil or tadalafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain 
sildenafil and tadalafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K

Product tested by Health Canada
and found to contain sildenafil

Payless Video & Variety
2267 Islington Ave
Etobicoke, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Strasburg Convenience & Smoke
700 Strasburg Rd Unit S21
Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Strasburg Convenience & Smoke
700 Strasburg Rd Unit S21
Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

