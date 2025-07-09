Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about workout supplements seized from a Québec retailer that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Jul 09, 2025, 16:40 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - 

Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized workout supplements

Summit SARM GW-1516

Labelled to contain GW-1516

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Summit SARM Lean Body   

GW-1516 & SR-9009

Labelled to contain GW-1516
and SR-9009

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Summit SARM
LGD-4033

Labelled to contain LGD-4033

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Summit SARM MK-677

Labelled to contain MK-677

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Summit SARM Ostarine

Labelled to contain Ostarine

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Summit SARM
RAD-140

Labelled to contain RAD-140

 

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Summit SARM
SR-9009

Labelled to contain SR-9009

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Summit SARM
YK-11

Labelled to contain YK-11

Distribution Summit Inc.
Sherbrooke, QC

Product seized from company

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

