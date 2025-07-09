OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -

Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized workout supplements Summit SARM GW-1516 Labelled to contain GW-1516 Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company Summit SARM Lean Body GW-1516 & SR-9009 Labelled to contain GW-1516

and SR-9009 Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company Summit SARM

LGD-4033 Labelled to contain LGD-4033 Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company Summit SARM MK-677 Labelled to contain MK-677 Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company Summit SARM Ostarine Labelled to contain Ostarine Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company Summit SARM

RAD-140 Labelled to contain RAD-140 Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company Summit SARM

SR-9009 Labelled to contain SR-9009 Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company Summit SARM

YK-11 Labelled to contain YK-11 Distribution Summit Inc.

Sherbrooke, QC Product seized from company

