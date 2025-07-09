Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about workout supplements seized from a Québec retailer that may pose serious health risks Français
Jul 09, 2025, 16:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -
Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized workout supplements
|
Summit SARM GW-1516
|
Labelled to contain GW-1516
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
|
Summit SARM Lean Body
GW-1516 & SR-9009
|
Labelled to contain GW-1516
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
|
Summit SARM
|
Labelled to contain LGD-4033
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
|
Summit SARM MK-677
|
Labelled to contain MK-677
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
|
Summit SARM Ostarine
|
Labelled to contain Ostarine
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
|
Summit SARM
|
Labelled to contain RAD-140
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
|
Summit SARM
|
Labelled to contain SR-9009
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
|
Summit SARM
|
Labelled to contain YK-11
|
Distribution Summit Inc.
|
Product seized from company
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
