Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers not to use the unauthorized product Natrol DHEA Mood & Stress (25mg), a supplement promoted for hormonal management. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a controlled substance that may pose serious health risks. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality.

The company, Retail Revolt, has stopped selling the illegal product and forfeited its remaining inventory to Health Canada. The product was previously sold at both of its retail locations (95 McLeod Ave, Suite 101, Spruce Grove, AB and 82 Boulder Blvd, Suite 107, Stony Plain, AB) and sold online through its website.

What you should do

Return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Be aware of the risks of buying health products online.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Background

DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) is a controlled substance regulated under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. It can cause higher-than-normal levels of female and male hormones in the body and could increase the risk of prostate, breast and other hormone-sensitive cancers. Potential side effects include serious cardiovascular disease, and changes in fertility and sperm production. DHEA might cause acne and male-pattern hair growth in women (hirsutism). DHEA should be avoided by individuals with a history of abnormal heart rhythms, blood clotting disorders, liver disease and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding. DHEA also might worsen psychiatric disorders and increase the risk of mania in people who have mood disorders due to drug interactions with antipsychotics and other mood disorder medications.

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: Health Canada, 866-225-0709, [email protected]