OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are facing significant challenges when it comes to our healthcare system – from overwhelmed emergency rooms, to lack of access to a primary care provider, and health care workers under enormous strain. Collaborative efforts by all levels of government are needed to address these challenges.

Our government has made a series of historic investments to strengthen public health care and ease the strain on provincial and territorial health care systems. We've signed $200 billion in bilateral agreements with every province and territory to expand access to family health services, reduce backlogs and modernize Canada's health care systems.

We launched the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) that will expand to cover 9 million Canadians without dental care coverage. This means patients will have access to the care they need now to prevent more serious health issues later on, which can add additional burden to the health care system. To date, more than 1.2 million Canadians have visited an oral health provider under the CDCP.

Our pharmacare plan will make a range of diabetes medications and contraceptives free for Canadians, because nobody should have to choose between getting their medications or paying their bills.

Today, we're building on that progress to make sure every Canadian gets the health care they need when and where they need it without having to pay out of pocket.

Health care delivery in Canada has had to evolve to meet the needs of Canadians. Patients now benefit from nurse practitioners diagnosing, referring, and treating patients— tasks historically handled by a primary care physician. The Government of Canada acknowledges the efforts provinces and territories (PT) are making to increase access to care for Canadians.

Unfortunately, far too many Canadians find themselves paying out of pocket for health services that would otherwise be covered by their publicly-funded provincial or territorial health care plan if provided by a physician. We need to protect our publicly funded health care system and ensure Canadians have equitable access to medically necessary care based on their medical needs, not their ability to pay.

That is why, after many months of discussions on this issue, I have formally written to my PT colleagues outlining the new Canada Health Act (CHA) Services Policy which confirms that if a service is considered medically necessary – it should be covered by a patient's provincial or territorial health care plan whether the service is provided by a physician or a physician-equivalent.

These changes will come into effect April 1, 2026, to give PT health care insurance systems time to adjust. At that time, any medically necessary physician-equivalent services provided by regulated health professionals, such as nurse practitioners, are to be paid for by PT health care plans. Any charges to Canadians for these services that occur on or after that date, will be considered extra-billing and user charges under the CHA. This means every dollar wrongfully taken out of the pockets of Canadians will be deducted from the PT health transfers. PTs will be eligible for reimbursement once patient charges and the circumstances which led to them are eliminated.

The Government of Canada also acknowledges the great strides PTs have made to integrate virtual care into their health care systems. I look forward to further discussing the further integration of virtual care at our upcoming Health Ministers' Meeting.

It is clear that all governments want to make sure Canadians can get the care they need when they need it, and together we're making that happen.

The Honourable Mark Holland, P.C., M.P.

