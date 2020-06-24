OTTAWA,ON, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of the end of the day on Tuesday, June 23, there were 101,963 confirmed cases including 8,454 deaths and 63% have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,482,869 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, we have been testing an average of 36,000 people daily, with 1% testing positive. These numbers change quickly and are updated daily, in the evenings on www.Canada.ca/coronavirus.

Every year on this day, la Fête nationale du Québec and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day bring Canadians together to celebrate Quebec's history and the vibrancy of Francophone language and culture.

La Francophonie is intrinsic to Canada's diverse and inclusive identity. I encourage Canadians celebrating to do so with heart, while being conscious of the public health measures that have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, showcase your Francophonie and Canadian pride by participating in one of many virtual celebrations taking place across the country. As our daily lives gradually revert to more familiar routines, it is easy to forget that there continue to be new flare ups, outbreaks and persistent community transmission of COVID-19 in some areas of Canada, including the greater Montreal area. This means that to keep healthy and protect ourselves and others we must be mindful of the ever present risk of exposure to the virus. Some settings and situations increase the risk, such as being in:

If you are going out, be sure to consult with and follow the guidance of public health officials in your area. To keep your celebration fun and safe, make sure you wash your hands frequently and bring hand sanitizer with you, cover your coughs and sneezes and keep a two-metre distance apart from others. Where COVID-19 may still be active and it is not possible to maintain 2-metres physical distancing, wear a non-medical mask or face covering as an additional layer of protection. Always stay home if you are feeling unwell, even with mild symptoms.

I offer my most sincere best wishes to Quebecers, Francophones and Canadians from coast to coast to coast taking part in this day."

