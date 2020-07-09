OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement on behalf of Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer.

"There have been 106,434 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,737 deaths. 66% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 3,055,000 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive.

As provinces and territories re-open their economies, more and more Canadians are returning to work. As anxious as we may be to "get back to normal," it is essential that employers and employees familiarize themselves with ways to minimize their risk while working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first step is to check out credible sources of information, such as the Public Health Agency of Canada's webpage on how businesses and workers can safely operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For specific tools on how to plan, prepare, and prevent COVID-19 in the workplace, please also refer to the guidance developed under the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety. This hub addresses safety in many different workplaces, including retail, construction, transportation, daycares and more.

As the risk of exposure to COVID-19 will vary across regions in Canada, provincial and territorial public health authorities are also essential resources for guidance on workplaces.

Everyone plays a part in making workplaces safer. It is each person's responsibility to learn about what they can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. Employees, employers, contractors, clients – and all others who interact with workplaces and businesses – share the responsibly to protect each other, our families and communities, and, especially people facing the highest risk – our elders and those with pre-existing health conditions or weakened immune systems.

For more general information, please visit Canada.ca/coronavirus for the latest case numbers, public health advice and guidance."

