OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement on behalf of Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer.

"There have been 106,805 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,749 deaths. 66% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 3,098,000 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive.

Resilience is a word that we have all come to understand in a deeper way as we face COVID-19 in our communities. It implies courage, tenacity and collaboration.

It is a quality exemplified by people living with HIV and AIDS, and is the theme of this year's AIDS 2020 international conference, which ends today.

As with many events this year, the conference was virtual, bringing together — online — the HIV community, scientists, advocates, health providers and others to celebrate the resilience of those living with and affected by HIV. The conference also examined gaps and advances in HIV prevention, access to care and treatment, and celebrated discoveries, such as "Undetectable = Untransmittable."

The HIV community has been a beacon in the fight against stigma. Approaches to community-led and culturally appropriate care, particularly in Indigenous communities, have served as models and improved our responses to other health challenges, including in the response to COVID-19.

Despite the challenges brought forth by a global pandemic, the HIV community has continued to seek innovative ways to safely deliver care, treatment and support, so that no one is left behind during these difficult times.

It is concerning to hear recent reports that years of progress in access to life-saving medicine, has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

It is only by working together and that we can overcome the setbacks that COVID-19 has brought, moving together through our shared resilience."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]